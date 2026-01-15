Magnitude 5.7 quake hits off Hokkaido coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Japan’s Hokkaido region early Thursday.

The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. local time at a depth of 30 kilometers, with a maximum intensity of lower 3 on Japan’s seismic scale. Officials said there was no risk of a tsunami, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The tremor follows several recent quakes of magnitude 5 or higher recorded in the Hokkaido area in recent weeks.

News.Az