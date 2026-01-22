Rigetti lands $8.4M deal to build quantum computer in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Quantum computing firm Rigetti Computing has secured an $8.4 million purchase order to deliver a 108-qubit quantum computer to India, marking a major step in the country’s push toward advanced computing technologies.

Rigetti Computing India, the company’s local subsidiary, will supply the system to the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), a key research body under India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The quantum computer will be installed on-site at C-DAC’s Bengaluru research center, with deployment scheduled for the second half of 2026, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The deal positions Rigetti among the first quantum hardware providers delivering operational on-premises quantum systems in India. It also reflects India’s broader strategy to develop domestic capabilities in next-generation computing, cybersecurity, and advanced research infrastructure.

The announcement comes amid a wave of quantum and post-quantum technology initiatives in India. Sealsq, in partnership with the Government of Gujarat and Kaynes SemiCon, has signed a memorandum of understanding to establish India’s first Secure Semiconductor Design, Test, and Personalization Center dedicated to post-quantum cryptography.

Planned for Sanand, Gujarat, the facility aims to reach an annual production capacity of up to 300 million quantum-resistant secure semiconductors. The center will support sectors requiring high-security hardware, including defense, telecommunications, digital identity systems, critical infrastructure, automotive technologies, and IoT networks. A proposed joint venture, tentatively named SealKaynesq, will focus on secure chip design, testing, cryptographic key injection, and quantum-resistant semiconductor personalization.

Meanwhile, BTQ Technologies and Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) announced collaboration to validate BTQ’s Quantum Compute-In-Memory (QCIM) chip. This next-generation silicon platform is designed to perform cryptographic operations closer to stored data, improving performance and reducing energy consumption as security requirements rise. Early silicon validation in 2026 marks a key milestone toward commercial deployment of post-quantum cryptographic hardware.

In parallel, D-Wave Quantum has completed its acquisition of Quantum Circuits, a move expected to speed development of error-corrected gate-model quantum computers alongside D-Wave’s commercial annealing systems. Company leadership described the acquisition as a turning point in delivering scalable, enterprise-ready quantum platforms.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, WISeKey and its subsidiaries announced a flagship event dedicated to quantum security and digital trust, bringing together policymakers, technologists, and global industry leaders. Executives emphasized that quantum-resistant security is no longer a future concern, but a present-day necessity as quantum capabilities advance.

Financial analysts have responded positively to recent developments. Rosenblatt initiated coverage of Rigetti Computing with a Buy rating, citing the company’s modular qubit-scaling architecture and in-house fabrication strategy. The firm also pointed to Rigetti’s partnership with quantum error-correction specialist Riverlane as promising for long-term scalability.

Meanwhile, Maxim raised its price target for Sealsq, noting strong revenue growth driven by rising demand for post-quantum semiconductor security solutions.

Rigetti’s $8.4 million order is more than a hardware sale — it represents India’s entry into operational quantum computing infrastructure. Combined with new investments in quantum-resistant semiconductors and cryptographic hardware, the deal signals a rapidly forming ecosystem where quantum computing, cybersecurity, and semiconductor sovereignty converge.

As quantum technology moves from research labs to national infrastructure, partnerships like Rigetti–C-DAC place India among the emerging global players shaping the next computing revolution.

