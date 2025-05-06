Rihanna reveals she is pregnant with third child - PHOTO

Singer Rihanna has confirmed she is expecting her third baby while attending fashion's biggest night of the year, the Met Gala in New York, News.az reports citing BBC.

The 37-year-old cradled her bump and smiled for the cameras while appearing on the red carpet, which was navy with daffodils.

Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, already have two sons.

A$AP Rocky, also known as Rakim Mayers, thanked reporters who offered their congratulations on the red carpet.

"It is time to just show the people what we were cooking up," he said. Source: Getty Images