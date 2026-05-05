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Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab will allow users to select from ​third-party artificial intelligence models for tasks such as generating ‌and editing text and images, across its iOS 27 features, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The change is slated for iOS 27, iPadOS ​27 and macOS 27 this fall, the report said, ​citing people with knowledge of the matter. Within iOS ⁠27, Apple refers to this capability as "Extensions" that lets ​users to choose which AI services they want to power ​Apple Intelligence features through the Settings app, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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The update will allow users to select from AI model providers that opt in by adding compatibility through ​their App Store applications. To date, Apple has been ​internally testing integrations with at least Alphabet's (GOOGL.O), opens new tab Google and Anthropic, the report ‌said.

Apple ⁠did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The development comes as Apple looks to close the gap with rivals Alphabet and Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab, which have moved faster to roll ​out AI features.

Google's Gemini ​is expected ⁠to power Apple's revamped Siri coming this year.

Apple is scheduled to hold its annual software developer ​conference in June, where it is expected ​to reveal ⁠more details about its AI plans.

Last week, the tech giant said it expects sales growth of 14% to 17% in the ⁠third quarter, ​above Wall Street estimates of 9.5% ​growth, touting blowout demand for its flagship iPhone 17 and the MacBook Neo.

News.Az