Iran unveils new maritime system for ships in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran unveils new maritime system for ships in the Strait of Hormuz

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Iran has officially introduced a new system to regulate maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Under the newly implemented system, all vessels intending to transit the Strait will receive an email from the official address info@PGSA.ir outlining the rules and regulations for passage, News.Az reports, citing PressTV.

Ships are required to adjust their operations according to this framework and obtain a transit permit before crossing the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping chokepoints.

The initiative, described as a sovereign governance system, is now operational in the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20% of all internationally traded oil passes.

Iranian armed forces have placed the Strait of Hormuz under strict control, blocking all ships associated with the US and Israel following the launch of their war of aggression against the Islamic Republic on February 28.

Tehran had signaled a willingness to reopen the Strait after the US and Israel agreed to include Lebanon in a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire agreement that helped halt the aggression against Iran.

However, Iranian authorities declared the waterway closed again as Washington and Tel Aviv continued violating the terms of the ceasefire.

A draft law now advancing in Iran's Parliament would impose a total ban on any ships associated with Israel, while vessels linked to the US and other hostile countries would face severe restrictions. The legislation also establishes a tolling system for the passage of non-hostile vessels.

Tensions have escalated sharply in recent days after the United States launched an operation on Sunday aimed at breaking Iran’s control over the Strait. Iranian forces have repeatedly warned US warships against approaching the strategic waterway.

On Monday, Iran’s naval forces fired missiles and drones near US destroyers that ignored repeated calls to stay away from the Strait.

Iranian officials have vowed to maintain their sovereign authority over the chokepoint, warning that any attempt to challenge their control will be met with force.

News.Az