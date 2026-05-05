US aviation employee charged over threats to Trump on work computer

Investigators allege Dean DelleChiaie, 35, who is employed as a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) contractor in New Hampshire, searched the internet for how to get a gun into a federal facility, and the phrase "I am going to kill Donald John Trump", News.Az reports, citing BBC.

There have been three other prosecutions for threats against Trump in the past week, including one where former FBI director James Comey was charged over an Instagram photo of seashells.

The accused is due to appear in court on Tuesday. His lawyer could not be immediately reached.

Dean DelleChiaie, a mechanical engineer for the department that oversees US airspace, is also accused of having searched for details about the families of Vice- President JD Vance and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, prosecutors said.

According to an affidavit, the FAA reported him to law enforcement after he asked the IT department to have his search history deleted from his work computer.

A Secret Service agent reportedly interviewed him at home on 3 February, where he allegedly admitted to conducting the searches.

"DelleChiaie expressed, in substance, that what motivated him to conduct these searches was that he was upset with the current administration based on multiple subjects, including the election, presidential pardons, and the 'Epstein files'," investigators state in the affidavit.