Yandex metrika counter

Pope Leo, after Trump's newest attack, says only spreading message of peace

  • World
  • Share
Pope Leo, after Trump's newest attack, says only spreading message of peace
Source: Reuters

Pope Leo said on Tuesday said he ‌is hoping to spread the Christian message by speaking about peace but that people are ⁠free to criticize him, following the latest attack on the pontiff by U.S. President Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

"The mission of the Church is to preach ‌the ⁠Gospel, to preach peace," said Leo, the first U.S. pope. "If someone wants ⁠to criticize me for preaching the Gospel ... I hope ⁠simply to be listened to because of ⁠the value of God's words."


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      