Pope Leo, after Trump's newest attack, says only spreading message of peace

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Pope Leo said on Tuesday said he ‌is hoping to spread the Christian message by speaking about peace but that people are ⁠free to criticize him, following the latest attack on the pontiff by U.S. President Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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"The mission of the Church is to preach ‌the ⁠Gospel, to preach peace," said Leo, the first U.S. pope. "If someone wants ⁠to criticize me for preaching the Gospel ... I hope ⁠simply to be listened to because of ⁠the value of God's words."

News.Az