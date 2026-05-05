Pope Leo, after Trump's newest attack, says only spreading message of peace
Pope Leo said on Tuesday said he is hoping to spread the Christian message by speaking about peace but that people are free to criticize him, following the latest attack on the pontiff by U.S. President Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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"The mission of the Church is to preach the Gospel, to preach peace," said Leo, the first U.S. pope. "If someone wants to criticize me for preaching the Gospel ... I hope simply to be listened to because of the value of God's words."
By Faig Mahmudov