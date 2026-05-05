Heavy rains before monsoon spoil vital rice harvest in Bangladesh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bangladesh faces a rice deficit of over 200,000 metric tons after heavy pre-monsoon rains and upstream water inflows damaged the main crop in the northeastern haor wetlands during peak harvest.

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) reported widespread losses across haor districts including Sunamganj, Kishoreganj, Netrokona, Habiganj, Sylhet, Moulvibazar and Brahmanbaria. Tens of thousands of hectares have been affected and the situation remains fluid, News.Az reports, citing The Telegraph.

The Boro crop, harvested in April and May, accounts for nearly 55% of Bangladesh's total rice output and is critical to food security. This season, Boro was planted on more than 455,000 hectares in the haor region, with a production target of over 1.9 million tons.

Although much of the crop has been harvested, rising floodwaters are now threatening fields at a crucial stage of maturity. DAE data show more than 46,000 hectares of standing crop are submerged, with ripe paddy in some areas beginning to spoil. Officials said losses could rise further if water levels continue to increase.

Farmers said conditions have worsened as limited sunlight hampers drying of harvested paddy, while labour shortages have slowed cutting. Flooded fields have become difficult to access, pushing wages higher and complicating deployment of workers. A lack of harvesting machinery has further undermined efforts to salvage crops.

The government has pledged at least three months assistance to help affected farmers recover.

Farmers faced added pressure from irrigation problems linked to diesel shortages triggered by the Middle East conflict.

Significant losses could tighten domestic rice supply, lift already high prices and boost import demand. Bangladesh, the world's third-largest rice producer, consumes most of its own output but often turns to imports when production is disrupted.

As one of the countries most exposed to climate risks, the South Asian nation faces recurrent flooding.

News.Az