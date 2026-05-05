Iran denies attacking UAE in recent days, warns of “strong” response

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Iran’s top military joint command said on Tuesday that its armed forces have not carried out any missile or drone attacks against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in recent days.

The UAE Ministry of Defense accused Iran on Monday of launching missiles and drones at the country resulting in three injuries. Earlier that day, authorities in the emirate of Fujairah said a drone attack on an oil port caused a fire that injured three Indian nationals, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command also warned that if any action is taken against Iranian islands, ports, or coasts from Emirati territory, Iran would respond “strongly” and in a manner it said would be “regretful.”

The Iranian command also called on Emirati officials not to allow the UAE to become what it described as a “haven” for US and Israeli forces and equipment, arguing that such a role would amount to a betrayal of the Islamic world.

The statement said “instigation, accusation, and playing the victim” would not resolve disputes and would only disturb the international atmosphere. It added that Iran’s claimed restraint so far had been motivated by concern for the “security and well-being” of Muslims living in the UAE.

News.Az