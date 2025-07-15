Rio Tinto names iron ore chief Simon Trott as new CEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rio Tinto PLC has appointed Simon Trott, head of its iron ore division, as the company’s new chief executive officer. Trott will succeed Jakob Stausholm, who announced his decision to step down in May. The leadership change takes effect on August 25.

Trott, a veteran with over 20 years at the world’s largest iron ore miner, has been leading Rio Tinto’s most profitable division for the past four years. His deep expertise in the iron ore sector is seen as a stabilizing choice following Stausholm’s unexpected departure, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Market analysts welcomed the appointment, with Kaan Peker from RBC Sydney describing Trott’s selection as “a relatively safe appointment” given his intimate knowledge of the business that drives the company’s free cash flow and earnings.

Under Trott’s leadership, Rio Tinto launched its largest iron ore mine in more than a decade in Western Australia and is actively working on a significant program to replace aging reserves. Chair Dominic Barton highlighted that both Trott and the board share a vision focused on unlocking shareholder value through operational efficiency, cost control, and financial discipline.

Trott also served as Rio Tinto’s chief commercial officer between 2018 and 2021. However, his tenure has faced criticism from some investors due to a decline in ore quality and challenges in meeting the upper range of production forecasts.

Jakob Stausholm’s tenure, beginning in 2020, was marked by major investments in lithium and expansions in iron ore and copper, amid the company’s efforts to recover from reputational damage linked to the destruction of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters in Australia, which led to the removal of his predecessor.

Simon Trott’s appointment is expected to reinforce Rio Tinto’s operational focus as the mining giant navigates evolving market and ESG challenges.

