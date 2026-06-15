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Beijing has officially responded to the devastating Russian drone strike on the historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, one of Ukraine’s most significant Christian holy sites.

During a press briefing following the June 15 attack, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian was pressed by journalists to comment on the destruction. In line with Beijing's established diplomatic stance, Jian refrained from directly condemning the strike, instead reiterating that China’s position on the "Ukraine crisis" remains completely unchanged, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

"China's position has been and remains consistent and clear," Jian stated, emphasizing that Beijing continues to view peaceful dialogue and political negotiations as the only viable path to ending the conflict. He urged all involved parties to focus on creating the necessary conditions for a political settlement.

The reaction follows a massive overnight bombardment targeting the heart of the Ukrainian capital. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia deliberately targeted the cultural and historic district housing the Lavra and the nearby Mystetskyi Arsenal complex using Geran-2 (Shahed) attack drones.

Local authorities confirmed that drone fragments were recovered at the scene, where a strike directly hit the St. Stephen's Chapel of the historic Dormition Cathedral. Metropolitan Epiphanius, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, strongly condemned the attack on the revered spiritual landmark.

News.Az