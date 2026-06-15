EU imposes sanctions on Putin ally and Prosecutor General

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has introduced new sanctions against Russia, adding 34 people and 47 entities to its sanctions lists.

The measures target several areas: Russia’s military-industrial complex, its shadow fleet, hybrid operations, the poisoning of Alexey Navalny, and the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol, News.Az reports, citing Meduza.

Among those sanctioned are 10 individuals and one organization linked, according to the EU, to Russian propaganda. They include the Metropolitan of Simferopol and Crimea Tikhon (Shevkunov), whom the EU said plays an active role in spreading Russian propaganda and disinformation aimed at justifying Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

Also sanctioned were former children’s rights commissioner Pavel Astakhov; Anatoly Kuzichev, host of the propaganda show Vremya pokazhet “Time Will Tell” on the Russian state-controlled television channel Channel One; and Alexandra Jost, a dual U.S.-Russian citizen and author of the blog Sasha meets Russia.

The EU also imposed sanctions on Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan, former Omsk region health minister Alexander Murakhovsky, Omsk region chief toxicologist Alexander Sabayev, and Z-bloggers Roman Antonovsky and Kirill Fedorov.

Among the legal entities sanctioned are IPJSC NTK (the holding company of facial recognition developer NtechLab), the ERA Military Innovation Technopolis, and the Lavochkin Research and Production Association.

On June 9, the European Union announced a new, 21st package of sanctions against Russia. It is not yet clear when it will be introduced. The package is expected to include 90 banks.

In addition, the European Commission has proposed banning entry to the EU for anyone who has taken part in the war on Russia’s side.

News.Az