Ripple announces official launch of RLUSD stablecoin

Ripple (XRP) has confirmed that its much-anticipated RLUSD stablecoin will officially launch on Tuesday across major exchanges, including MoonPay, Uphold, CoinMENA, Bitso, and ArchaxEx.

The release of RLUSD marks a new chapter – both for the XRP Ledger, as well as @Ripple for use in our $70B+ payments flows. Combining our 10+ yrs in the business; the rigor & compliance required with stablecoin issuance by a @NYDFS chartered company; and an experienced Advisory…