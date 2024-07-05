Rishi Sunak announces resignation as UK premier - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak has announced his resignation following his party's defeat in the general election, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced his resignation as Britain's Prime Minister and head of the Conservative Party pic.twitter.com/3oxeddGDzN — News.Az (@news_az) July 5, 2024

"The Labor Party won the general election and I called Keir Starmer to congratulate him. Tonight, the British people delivered a sobering verdict," Sunak said in his address.Sunak took over as Prime Minister in October 2022, becoming the UK's first head of government of Indian origin. His tenure lasted less than two years.Britain’s Labour Party has won the parliamentary election after reaching the 326 seats required for a majority in the House Of Commons.The party won 363 seats as 527 of 650 constituencies have declared results.Speaking after the win Friday morning, party leader Keir Starmer said “the change starts now.”“We did it!” Starmer said to cheering party members.“You campaigned for it, you fought for it, you voted for it, and now it has arrived,” he said.“Change begins now. And it feels good. I have to be honest.“Four and a half years of work changing the party. This is what it is for: a changed Labour party, ready to serve our country, ready to restore Britain to the service of working people.”Starmer said great responsibility comes with Labour’s mandate, adding that “we must return politics to public service so that politics can be a force for truth.”

