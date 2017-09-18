Road accident in Yerevan involving vice-mayor’s car injuries 5 people
A serious traffic accident occurred on the Yerevan-Yeraskh road in Armenia in the morning.
Report informs referring to the Armenian media that 5 people were injured as a result of the collision of Hyundai Sonata with Volkswagen.
Identity of drivers and passengers are established.
Hyundai Sonata belongs to the mayoralty and served the vice-mayor David Ohanian. At the time of the accident, the vice mayor was not in the car.
News.Az