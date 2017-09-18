Yandex metrika counter

Road accident in Yerevan involving vice-mayor’s car injuries 5 people

  • World
  • Share
Road accident in Yerevan involving vice-mayor’s car injuries 5 people

A serious traffic accident occurred on the Yerevan-Yeraskh road in Armenia in the morning.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media that 5 people were injured as a result of the collision of Hyundai Sonata with Volkswagen.

Identity of drivers and passengers are established.

Hyundai Sonata belongs to the mayoralty and served the vice-mayor David Ohanian. At the time of the accident, the vice mayor was not in the car.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      