Road crash kills 22 in Brazil

The accident occurred early morning in the municipality of Teofilo Otoni in Brazil's state of Minas Gerais.The driver lost control of a bus after its tire burst, and the bus collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction, according to the authorities.Moments later, a car traveling behind the bus crashed into it. The collision sparked a fire that engulfed the bus, firefighters said.The number of the injured remains unknown.

