Rockets rally late to secure win over Warriors

Reed Sheppard scored a career-high 31 points, along with nine rebounds and five assists, leading the Houston Rockets to a 104-100 comeback victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Houston overcame a 12-point halftime deficit in a rematch of last season’s first-round playoff series, which Golden State won in Game 7, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Jimmy Butler contributed 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists for the Rockets, while Stephen Curry scored 14 points and rookie Will Richard added 18 for the Warriors. Moses Moody, who reached 2,000 career points, hit a late 3-pointer to bring Golden State within two points before fouling Sheppard, who made two free throws to seal the win.

Alperen Sengun added 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists for Houston, which capitalized on 22 points off 16 Warriors turnovers to secure its seventh win in eight games. Houston shot just 39.6% in the first half and trailed 59-47 at the break.

The game featured a dramatic sequence with Stephen Curry and Amen Thompson colliding under the basket with 3:24 left in a tied game, a call that was overturned to a block on Curry after Houston challenged.

The Rockets were without Steven Adams (ankle) and Kevin Durant (personal matter), though Coach Ime Udoka hopes Durant returns next game. Golden State missed Al Horford for a second straight game due to sciatica, while Jonathan Kumina continued rehab from tendinitis.

Up next, Houston plays back-to-back games at Utah beginning Sunday, while Golden State hosts New Orleans on Saturday, marking Kevon Looney’s return.

News.Az