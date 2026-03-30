Rockets strike Iraqi base near Baghdad airport, aircraft destroyed
- 1053138
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/rockets-strike-iraqi-base-near-baghdad-airport-aircraft-destroyed Copied
Photo: Getty Images
Rockets have hit Iraq’s Mohamad Alaa air base, located next to Baghdad International Airport, destroying a military aircraft, according to the Iraqi Defence Ministry.
The ministry said the attack caused no casualties, but confirmed that authorities are assessing the damage and working to determine the origin of the strike, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The strikes reportedly hit an Iraqi special forces transport aircraft, identified as an A32B, setting it on fire.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Officials said investigations are ongoing as security forces track the source of the attack.
By Aysel Mammadzada