Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill civilians

The agency reported that Israeli jets struck the town of Barashit in the Bint Jbeil district, killing one person and injuring another. In a separate update, it said additional air raids hit Hanawiya, where Israeli aircraft carried out two more strikes, bringing the total number of attacks on the area to four, News.Az reports, citing Lebanon’s National News Agency.

Authorities said the strikes resulted in multiple casualties, though further details on the victims and the extent of the damage have not yet been released.

The situation in southern Lebanon remains tense amid continued cross-border exchanges and escalating military activity in the region.