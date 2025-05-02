GTA 6 release delayed to May 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rockstar Games has officially pushed back the release of Grand Theft Auto VI to May 26, 2026, delaying it from its original launch window of fall 2025.

In a statement, the company said the additional time is necessary “to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve,” underscoring its commitment to meeting fans’ high expectations for the long-awaited title, News.Az reports, citing The Verge.

The development team apologized for the delay: “We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.

We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.”

The first GTA VI trailer was revealed in December 2023, and since then we’ve heard very little about the game aside from the narrowed down release date that’s now been pushed to next year. The next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise will be set in Vice City, and feature the series’ first female protagonist — Lucia — with Bonnie and Clyde-inspired story elements.

GTA VI is a highly anticipated title, and we might get some more details about the game’s delay during parent company Take-Two’s next financial results on May 15th. Take Two’s stock price dropped 8 percent in pre-market trading on the NASDAQ this morning after the news of the delay.

Grand Theft Auto V is still massively popular 11 years after its launch, recently taking the number one spot on Twitch as the most watched game of 2024.

