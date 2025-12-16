Rodgers leads Steelers past Dolphins, playoffs in sight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes as the Pittsburgh Steelers moved closer to securing an NFL playoff berth with a 28-15 win over the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

Rodgers delivered an efficient and accurate performance in freezing conditions at Acrisure Stadium, completing 23 of 27 passes for 224 yards without an interception, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The victory officially eliminated Miami from playoff contention while keeping Pittsburgh firmly atop the AFC North and on course for the postseason.

With the win, the Steelers improved to 8-6 and remain first in the division with three regular-season games left. The Baltimore Ravens sit second at 7-7.

“This is why I wanted to come back — to be a part of something special,” said Rodgers, 42, who joined Pittsburgh this year after two injury-filled and disappointing seasons with the New York Jets.

“This is a great organization. We’re playing meaningful football games, we’re up by a game in the division — there’s a lot left to play for,” Rodgers told NBC.

Pittsburgh led 7-3 at halftime after Connor Heyward scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown. The Steelers pulled away in the second half, scoring 21 unanswered points on touchdown receptions by Marquez Valdes-Scantling, DK Metcalf and Jonnu Smith to take a commanding 28-3 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with Darren Waller for two late touchdowns, but the rally came too late. The Dolphins fell to 6-8, sealing their elimination from postseason contention.

