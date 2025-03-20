Yandex metrika counter

Rolls-Royce seeks partnerships for lunar nuclear reactor project
Source: Reuters

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc (LON:RR) is actively pursuing partnerships with various entities in the space industry, News.Az reports citing Investing.

The company’s goal is to collaborate on its micro-nuclear reactor project, which it intends to send to the moon in the early 2030s.

The UK-based aerospace manufacturer is currently in discussions with potential partners. These discussions revolve around launch and landing services, and lunar transportation, according to Katie Jarman, Rolls-Royce (OTC:RYCEY) Assistant Chief Engineer for Space. Jarman shared this information on Wednesday.

She emphasized that Rolls-Royce recognizes its limitations in the space industry. In an interview, she stated, “We know that we are not a space company. We are not going to be able to put a micro-reactor on the moon and operate it by ourselves.” This statement highlights the company’s need for partnerships to successfully accomplish its lunar mission.


