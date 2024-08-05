Romania and Serbia agree on constructing gas interconnector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania and Serbia have signed the Memorandum of Understanding regarding the gas interconnector construction project, in an event attended by the Minister of Energy Sebastian Burduja and the Minister of Mines and Energy of Serbia, Dubravka Đedović Handanović, News.Az reports citing The Diplomat.



The investment aims to connect the national natural gas transport systems of the two countries, making the connection between the Mokrin technological node in Serbia and the BRUA pipeline in Romania.On the territory of Romania, the natural gas transport pipeline will connect to the BRUA pipeline (Petrovaselo locality, Timiș county) and will have a length of approx. 86 km (border between Romania and Serbia – Comloșu Mare locality, Timiș county).The pipeline crosses, on the territory of Romania, the following UATs: Recaș, Lenauheim, Remetea Mare, Giarmata, Pișchia, Sânandrei, Orțișoara, Satchinez, Biled, Șandra, Gottlob, Comloșu Mare. The pipeline will be designed in such a way as to ensure the bidirectional flow of a gas flow of at least 1.6 billion Smc/year (183,000 Smc/h).Romania and Serbia aims to start the actual construction next year, the investment being estimated to be completed by 2028. This project represents a major step in strengthening the energy security of both countries and in the regional integration of the markets, by diversifying the routes for Supply.“Today, Romania and Serbia took an important step for the interconnection of natural gas transport systems. The memorandum is the basis for both countries to start the BRUA-Mokrin investment. At the same time, we are working closely to accelerate electricity interconnections, having all the prerequisites for the full completion of the Reșita-Pancevo connection in the first part of 2025.It is essential that energy flows easily between our countries, which would ensure 2 essential things: a real, competitive market that will bring the right price to consumers; energy security, de-insularization of energy systems and diversification of supply sources, positioning Romania as a regional leader in the energy sector and provider of geopolitical stability. These combined elements, as well as the investment itself in infrastructure, generate confidence and economic growth, jobs and the development of the entire region,” said the Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja.

News.Az