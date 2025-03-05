Romania declares Russian military attaché and deputy personae non grata
On Wednesday, Romania declared the Russian embassy's military attaché and his deputy personae non grata, accusing them of actions that violated diplomatic rules. Russia stated it would respond to the move. 6
The step is the latest sign of tension between Bucharest and Moscow over the war in Ukraine and allegations of electoral interference, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
Romania cancelled a presidential election before a second round in December due to accusations that Russia had meddled in the electoral campaign, something Moscow denied.
"Romanian authorities have decided to declare persona non grata the military air and naval attache to Bucharest of the Russian Federation as well as his deputy for acts which contravene the Vienna Convention," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
It did not give further details of the acts in question. The Vienna Convention governs diplomatic relations.
Russia said it would respond to Bucharest's move, the state RIA news agency reported.
Russia declared one Romanian embassy official persona non grata in July. Bucharest said at the time that this was an unjustified response to Romania declaring a Russian diplomat persona non grata in May.