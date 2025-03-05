Romania declares Russian military attaché and deputy personae non grata

On Wednesday, Romania declared the Russian embassy's military attaché and his deputy personae non grata, accusing them of actions that violated diplomatic rules. Russia stated it would respond to the move. 6

a presidential election before a second round in December due to accusations that Russia had meddled in the electoral campaign, something Moscow denied.

"Romanian authorities have decided to declare persona non grata the military air and naval attache to Bucharest of the Russian Federation as well as his deputy for acts which contravene the Vienna Convention," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It did not give further details of the acts in question. The Vienna Convention governs diplomatic relations.

Russia said it would respond to Bucharest's move, the state RIA news agency reported.