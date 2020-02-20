Romanian News24hours portal highlights Azerbaijan`s winter tourism potential

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Romanian News24hours portal has published an article highlighting the winter tourism potential of Azerbaijan.

The article reads: “If you want to experience all the delights of a snowy winter, then welcome to world-class ski resorts in the Gusar and Gabala regions!

Skiing on the King of Mountains

The Shahdag tourist center, a mountain resort in the Gusar region, which has no analogues in the Caucasus, is worthy of the best epithets. The complex has the conditions for holding international competitions in winter sports, as well as for relaxing at any time of the year! On the territory of about 2058 hectares there are 5 hotels, 12 ski slopes, both for beginners and professionals, cable cars, snow cannons for artificial snow, an ice rink, a ski equipment shop and rental center, a ski school, restaurants, a medical center. It even has orchards and trout farms. And on one of the slopes of the complex, at an altitude of 2,351 meters, the construction of the unique Mountain Top restaurant continues, which, by right, can be called the highest restaurant in our country.

The ski season in the complex begins, as a rule, from the first days of November. Here, on a clear winter day in the vicinity of the nearby Laza village, you can take an interesting excursion to several icy waterfalls. As well as skiing, the slopes provide exciting opportunities for snowboarding and snowmobiling. Other winter activities, especially suited to young children, include ice skating and an entertaining snow slide. The resort’s own ski school offers experienced private instructors for beginners as well as advanced skiers.

Snow paradise of Tufandag mountain resort

Tufandag, whose name translates as Blizzard Mountain, lies on the southern slopes of the Greater Caucasus, 218 km from Baku and just 4 km north of Gabala. Its proximity to the town of Gabala is one of the resort’s great advantages, as visitors do not need special transport to get there.

There are several cable cars and ski runs of varying complexity, cafes, restaurants and a number of hotels. The complex provides services for the sale and rental of skis, there is also a ski school and a sporting goods store.

The peculiarity of the local trails is that they are surrounded by forests - indescribable beauty! Tourists can easily combine winter fun with sightseeing in Gabala and visiting the Gabaland amusement park, the largest in the region.”

News.Az

