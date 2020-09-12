Roma's Alessandro Florenzi joins PSG on loan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Roma's Alessandro Florenzi moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy, according to Anadolu Agency.

''Paris Saint-Germain is pleased to announce Alessandro Florenzi’s arrival from AS Roma. The Italy international has signed a loan deal until 30 June 2021 including a purchase option,'' the French club said on Friday to announce the new signing.

Italy international Florenzi scored 28 goals and made 32 assists in 280 matches for Roma since his debut in May 2011.

The 29-year-old right-back also played for Crotone and Valencia on a loan during his club career.

