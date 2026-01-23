Rome prepares for Chinese New Year 2026 celebrations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rome is set to welcome Chinese New Year 2026, marking the Year of the Fire Horse, with two days of cultural celebrations in the heart of the city’s Esquilino district.

Events will take place on February 21–22 at Giardini Nicolari Calipari in Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II, often considered Rome’s Chinatown. The program includes cultural performances, food and craft stands, exhibitions, and traditional ceremonies running from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with free public entry, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The highlight of the weekend will be the dragon parade and lion dances on Sunday morning, symbolizing good fortune and prosperity. An official ceremony with Chinese and Italian representatives, including the Chinese ambassador, is scheduled for midday on February 22.

In Chinese tradition, the Fire Horse represents movement, transformation, ambition, and openness to new paths. The fire element intensifies themes of renewal and dynamic change, making 2026 a year associated with energy and forward momentum.

Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, follows the lunar calendar and is celebrated worldwide. Festivities traditionally last 15 days, beginning with family gatherings, home cleaning rituals to sweep away bad luck, and shared meals symbolizing prosperity.

Rome’s annual celebration has become a major cultural event, drawing both the local Chinese community and international visitors, turning the Esquilino neighborhood into a vibrant crossroads of tradition, performance, and cuisine.

