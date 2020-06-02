Rome's famous Colosseum reopens to visitors after three month lockdown (NO COMMENT)

Rome's famous Colosseum reopens to visitors after three month lockdown (NO COMMENT)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rome's famous Colosseum reopened on Monday after a three-month coronavirus lockdown.

The massive amphitheatre is Italy's top tourism site and normally welcomes thousands of tourists per day but just a few hundred people were expected as the site reopened, Euronews reports.

Centuries ago, it was the location of gory deaths of gladiators and wild animals but it was eerily quiet Monday with new health protocols in place.

News.Az