Rubio: The war in Gaza is not over yet

"The war in Gaza is not over yet, there are many unresolved issues ahead."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated this on the NBC program "Meet the Press," commenting on Hamas' reaction to President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza, News.Az reports.

Rubio noted that "the war in Gaza is not over yet."

Speaking about the release of hostages held in Gaza, he said: “It will become clear very soon how serious Hamas is about this issue and how these technical negotiations are going from a logistical standpoint.”

He reiterated that the United States wants to secure the release of the hostages as soon as possible.

Rubio added that the second part of the plan, which includes the disarmament phase, will not be easy.

News.Az