Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner will meet with Kyiv delegation on November 30

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steven Witkoff, and the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will meet with a Ukrainian delegation on November 30, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the agency, the meeting will take place in the US state of Florida. The agency did not provide any further details. According to Trump's schedule previously released by the White House press service, the US president will return to Washington on November 30 from Florida, where his Mar-a-Lago estate is located.

