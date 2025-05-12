Yandex metrika counter

Runway equipment issue causes major flight delays at Atlanta airport

Runway equipment issue causes major flight delays at Atlanta airport
Hundreds of flights were delayed Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — one of the busiest airports in the world — due to a runway equipment malfunction.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it has temporarily slowed arrivals into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, while technicians work to address the problem, News.Az reports, citing AP.


