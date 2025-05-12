Runway equipment issue causes major flight delays at Atlanta airport
Photo: Getty Images
Hundreds of flights were delayed Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — one of the busiest airports in the world — due to a runway equipment malfunction.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it has temporarily slowed arrivals into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, while technicians work to address the problem, News.Az reports, citing AP.
As of 1 p.m. EDT, more than 200 departure flights were delayed, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. More than 250 incoming flights were also delayed.