Runway reopens after hours-long ground stop at San Diego International Airport

The runway at San Diego International Airport reopened just after 9:20 p.m. Wednesday following an hours-long ground stop caused by a private aircraft experiencing difficulty with its landing gear.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported the ground stop began around 6:30 p.m., during which all inbound flights were diverted to other airports. No injuries were reported aboard the stalled aircraft, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Travelers faced widespread disruptions, including numerous cancellations and delays. Passengers shared experiences of scrambling for accommodations and rebooked flights, highlighting the chaotic night. Airport systems, including arrival and departure listings, were temporarily unavailable.

Airport authorities urged passengers to check their flight status before returning, as operations gradually resumed following the incident.

