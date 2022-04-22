Russia admits losses in Moskva warship sinking: One dead, 27 missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia said Friday that one crew member died and 27 went missing after the Moskva missile cruiser sank last week, Moscow's first admission of the losses following the incident, News.az reports.

"As a result of a fire on April 13, the Moskva missile cruiser was seriously damaged due to the detonation of ammunition," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

"One serviceman was killed, another 27 crew members went missing," the ministry said, adding that "the remaining 396 members" had been evacuated.

News.Az