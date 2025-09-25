Russia and Ethiopia sign action plan for nuclear power project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Ethiopia signed an action plan on Thursday to develop a nuclear power plant project in Ethiopia.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos exchanged the document in Moscow, in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Both sides also highlighted cooperation in energy and infrastructure, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Rosatom is Russia's state-run atomic energy corporation, established in 2007.

Ethiopia and Russia signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy in 2017, laying the groundwork for broader collaboration in nuclear science, technology, and education.

