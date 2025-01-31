Russia and Kazakhstan boost mutual agricultural trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) announced that mutual agricultural trade between Russia and Kazakhstan is on the rise, News.az reports citing Interfax .

Kazakhstan increased its exports of livestock products to Russia 18% in 2024, driven by a rise in meat imports from 22,000 tonnes in 2023 to 28,000 tonnes and a 1.4-fold increase in dairy imports from 13,300 tonnes to 18,300 tonnes, Rosselkhoznadzor said. In particular, imports of butter grew from 2,600 tonnes to 6,400 tonnes, buttermilk, yogurt, and kefir from 5,400 tonnes to 6,300 tonnes and cheese from 2,300 tonnes to 3,000 tonnes. Kazakhstan also supplied 6,900 tonnes of ice cream compared to 3,000 tonnes in 2023.Kazakhstan also exported 27,700 tonnes of poultry products, up 27% compared to 2023 when the figure stood at 21,900 tonnes.Livestock product shipments continue to rise this year, having already increased by 3%, Rosselkhoznadzor said. Imports of fish products, animal feed and feed additives have also grown.A total of 3,208 Kazakh enterprises have the right to supply livestock products to Russia, it said. Among them, more than 700 are engaged in animal breeding, over 490 in the production of feed and feed additives, 470 in fish and seafood production, 460 are meat processing enterprises, 390 produce wool, 220 manufacture dairy products and 216 are involved in beekeeping.The lifting of restrictions on imports of beef and lamb from foot-and-mouth disease-free regions of Kazakhstan effective from January 15, 2025, will provide Kazakh businesses with an opportunity to increase their meat exports to Russia, it said.Kazakhstan also increased its imports of crop products in 2024. Onion imports grew 1.3-fold, from 91,000 tonnes in 2023 to 139,600 tonnes. Watermelon imports rose from 72,200 tonnes to 77,400 tonnes, melon imports from 65,300 tonnes to 65,800 tonnes, white cabbage from 19,000 tonnes to 28,600 tonnes, tomatoes from 16,600 tonnes to 19,600 tonnes, and carrots from 13,200 tonnes to 15,200 tonnes.As of January 23 this year, Kazakhstan had already imported 8,600 tonnes of onions, nearly 1.9 times more than a year earlier.In addition, Russia increased its exports to Kazakhstan of feed and feed additives from 123,500 tonnes in 2023 to 179,000 tonnes in 2024, as well as meat and meat products from 47,800 tonnes to 55,200 tonnes. Shipments of poultry meat and edible byproducts grew from 34,900 tonnes to 43,300 tonnes, fish and seafood from 28,200 tonnes to 33,800 tonnes and cheese from 12,000 tonnes to 14,800 tonnes. Fresh cucumber exports increased 1.4-fold from 4,100 tonnes to 5,900 tonnes.

News.Az