Russia and Turkey lift all restrictions on trade

Medvedev took part in the summit of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, in the margins of which he held talks with his Turkish counterpart.

Russia and Turkey signed a joint statement on the mutual lifting of trade restrictions, signed by the vice-premiers of the two states - Arkady Dvorkovich and Mehmet Shimshek, Oxu.Az reports citing RIA Novosti.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and the head of the Turkish government Binali Yildirim.

As previously reported in the press service of the Russian government, during the visit to Istanbul the Russian premier should also hold talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

