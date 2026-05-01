Russia and US warned: Resuming nuclear tests may spiral out of control

Russia and US warned: Resuming nuclear tests may spiral out of control

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The head of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization has warned that the world could face renewed nuclear testing if major powers such as the United States or Russia resume tests, raising concerns over a potential escalation in global nuclear tensions.

According to Executive Secretary Robert Floyd, even a single nuclear test could trigger a chain reaction, prompting other countries to follow suit and undermining decades of progress in limiting nuclear weapons testing, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

He noted that prior to the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, more than 2,000 nuclear tests were conducted worldwide. Since then, testing has largely been halted, with only a small number of exceptions, including North Korea.

However, the treaty has still not entered into force because several key states have not ratified it, including the United States, China, and Iran. Russia withdrew its ratification in 2023, further weakening the treaty’s legal foundation.

The warning comes amid renewed geopolitical tension, with reports suggesting that both Washington and Moscow have at times considered the possibility of resuming nuclear tests. Experts say such a move could destabilize global security and encourage other nuclear-capable states to act similarly.

Floyd urged major powers to recommit to the test ban regime and maintain the global moratorium on nuclear testing, emphasizing that international monitoring systems are capable of detecting even low-yield explosions.

The statement also comes against a broader backdrop of global nuclear concerns, including disputes over uranium enrichment programs and ongoing debates about nuclear deterrence strategies among major powers.

News.Az