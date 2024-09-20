+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved the list of countries imposing destructive attitudes that contradict Russian spiritual and moral values, News.Az reports citing TASS .

The corresponding document has been published.The list includes 47 countries and territories that "implement policies that impose destructive neoliberal ideological attitudes that contradict traditional Russian spiritual and moral values."It includes the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and other states.The EU countries that are not included in the list include Slovakia and Hungary, and the NATO countries that are not added to the list include Turkey.According to a TASS source familiar with the preparation of the document, the list was approved in accordance with the presidential decree on providing humanitarian support to foreigners who share traditional spiritual and moral values.The order comes into force on the day of its official publication.

News.Az