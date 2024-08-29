Russia backs Azerbaijan's application for BRICS membership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia supports Azerbaijan's BRICS membership application, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview, News.az reports.

He stated that Russia is very happy with Azerbaijan's request for membership in the organization. "We support Azerbaijan’s application for BRICS membership. Azerbaijan is a strong candidate. Azerbaijan’s membership will undoubtedly bring additional dynamism to the organization," the Russian Deputy Minister emphasized.

News.Az