+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that a Ukrainian attack on the Belgorod region using cluster munitions resulted in five civilian deaths and 46 injuries, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The ministry condemned the attack, labeling it a "barbaric strike" that resulted in significant civilian casualties, including seven minors. One child is reported to be in serious condition following surgery, while two adults are being prepared for transport to Moscow for further treatment. The attack, which it said was carried out by a Czech-made multiple rocket launcher, also caused damage to houses and other civilian infrastructure in the region.In response to the incident, the Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case, with authorities vowing that those responsible will be "irrevocably punished in accordance with the law." The ministry characterized the attack as a "pre-planned and carefully prepared terrorist act of intimidation" by Kyiv.Moscow also criticized Western countries, accusing them of turning a blind eye to such "bloody atrocities" and supplying Ukraine with deadly weapons. The ministry called on the international community and relevant organizations to condemn the attack and distance themselves from what it described as the "Kyiv regime and its Western curators."The statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated the country's commitment to continuing its military actions in Ukraine until all its objectives, including the "denazification and demilitarization" of Ukraine, are achieved.This latest development comes amid escalating tensions and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides accusing each other of targeting civilians and violating international law.

News.Az