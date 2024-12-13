Russia carries out large-scale strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, minister reports
People take shelter inside a metro station during a Russian military strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 13. Alina Smutko/Reuters
Russia conducted a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight, prompting emergency power outages across the country, Ukrainian officials reported on Friday.
The extent of the damage had yet to be clarified, he said, while urging people to remain in shelters.
Streets in the capital Kyiv remained largely empty Friday morning as Ukraine’s air force warned of the threat of ballistic and cruise missiles potentially targeting parts of the country.
Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s energy grid operator, said power facilities in several regions were damaged and it was introducing emergency power outages across the country. Russia has launched 12 “massive” attacks on Ukraine’s power system so far this year, Ukrenergo said.
Moscow’s forces have intensified bombardments of Ukraine in recent months, leaving the country in a precarious position as the war grinds into its third winter.