Russia-China joint patrol in South China Sea wraps up

The Russian Pacific Fleet announced that Russia and China have concluded their joint maritime patrol in the South China Sea, News.Az reports.

"A joint Russian-Chinese maritime patrol in the South China Sea came to an end. At its final phase, the corvette Sovershenny of the Pacific Fleet and a PLA Navy detachment comprising the Chinese destroyer Yinchuan, the frigate Hengshui, and the supply ship Weishanhu conducted a training exercise in convoying a vessel in the strait zone. This included organizing a comprehensive defense of one of the patrol ships while passing through a narrow section," the Pacific Fleet said in a statement.During the 15-day patrol, the ships covered approximately 4,800 nautical miles. The Russian and Chinese sailors practiced various operations, including resupply on the move with Weishanhu, formations, anti-submarine missions, and repulsion of aerial attacks by a hypothetical enemy.

