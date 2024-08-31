Russia conducts new air raid on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia conducted another major aerial strike on Ukraine overnight, using an Iskander-M ballistic missile, four S-300 guided missiles and 52 combat drones, the Ukrainian Air Force said Saturday in a statement, News.az reports citing Xinhua .

No casualties were reported in the air strike, and the air defense forces shot down 24 Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones, according to the statement.The air defense was active in eight regions in central, southern and northern Ukraine, including the Kiev region.The strike marked the fourth attack on the capital this week, said the Kiev City Military Administration.

News.Az