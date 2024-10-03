Yandex metrika counter

Russia declares liberation of Ugledar settlement in Donetsk

  • World
  • Share
Russia declares liberation of Ugledar settlement in Donetsk

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the battlegroup East has liberated the settlement of Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"As a result of decisive actions by units of the battlegroup East, the settlement of Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      