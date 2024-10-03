Russia declares liberation of Ugledar settlement in Donetsk
- 03 Oct 2024 22:34
- 04 Oct 2024 08:17
The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the battlegroup East has liberated the settlement of Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic, News.Az reports citing TASS ."As a result of decisive actions by units of the battlegroup East, the settlement of Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.