Russia demands Donbas region before Abu Dhabi talks

Russia stated that it would not abandon its key demand for Ukraine to withdraw from its eastern Donbas region, ahead of three-way talks between Ukrainian, Russian, and American officials scheduled for later on Friday in the UAE.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said territory remained the key issue and would be on the agenda for the talks, which look set to be the first direct public negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv on a plan being pushed by US President Donald Trump to end the almost four-year-long war, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.