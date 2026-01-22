Putin to discuss use of Russia's frozen assets with Witkoff

Putin to discuss use of Russia's frozen assets with Witkoff

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the use of Russian assets frozen in the U.S. will be discussed at a meeting with representatives of the US administration later in the day.

Putin made the remarks during talks with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at the Kremlin, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

His schedule includes a meeting with American emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner this evening.

“A meeting and discussion on this topic are planned for today in Moscow,” Putin said, referring to the possibility of using frozen assets as a contribution to the Board of Peace being formed by the United States.

News.Az