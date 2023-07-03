Russia deploys newly formed Armenian volunteer battalion to Ukraine: ISW

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian sources have claimed that Russian officials are deploying a newly formed Armenian volunteer battalion to Ukraine.

Russian sources amplified pictures of the “Arbat” volunteer battalion attending a sendoff ceremony at the Armenian Cathedral of Moscow on July 2, News.Az reports citing the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

One Russian source speculated that the volunteer battalion includes Armenian citizens as well as ethnic Armenians from Russian-occupied Abkhazia.

On June 30, a blessing ceremony was held at the Armenian Apostolic Church in Moscow for the fighters of the created Armenian battalion "ARBAT".

“At this moment, in the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church in Moscow, a ceremony of blessing the fighters of the created Armenian battalion ‘ARBAT’, who are sent to Donbas, is taking place,” the Armenian ZARTNIR Telegram channel reported on July 1.

As it turns out, the real name of the battalion is "ArBat”. It is easy to assume that this name has nothing to do with the famous Moscow street (a song dedicated by Bulat Okudzhava, a half-Armenian). This is a compound word that has two roots -ar (Armenian) and -bat (battalion).

Judging by this photo, it can be concluded that several dozen people attended the ceremony in the Armenian church.

