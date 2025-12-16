Russia designates German broadcaster Deutsche Welle as 'undesirable'

DW Director General Barbara Massing said it was another sign that the Kremlin "wants to quash any freedom of opinion in the country".

"Russia may label us an undesirable organisation, but that won't deter us," she said in a statement.

"This latest attempt to silence free media highlights the Russian regime's blatant disregard for press freedom and exposes its fear of its own citizens."

DW had already been declared a "foreign agent" in Russia in 2022, and faced a broadcast ban in the country before then.

Its Moscow studio was forced to relocate, and its website was blocked across all languages throughout Russia, according to the broadcaster.

"Despite censorship and blocking of our services by the Russian government, DW's Russian-language service now reaches more people than ever before," Massing said.

DW Russian reached around 10 million weekly users in 2025, mostly through video content, the broadcaster said.

"We will continue to report independently — on the war of aggression against Ukraine and other topics about which little information is available in Russia. So that people can form their own opinions," Massing added.