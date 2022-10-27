Russia does not consider itself an enemy of the West — Putin

Russia has never considered and does not consider itself an enemy of the West, despite the ongoing conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the Valdai International Discussion Club plenary meeting Thursday, News.az reports citing TASS.

"In current circumstances of brutal conflict - I will say some things straight - Russia, being an independent, self-sufficient civilization, has never considered and does not consider itself an enemy of the West," he said.

