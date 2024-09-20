+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia does not want to escalate the conflict with the West, but at the same time, it is clear to everyone that the Ukrainians themselves will not be able to use the long-range Western weapons supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sky News Arabia, News.Az reports citing Lenta.Ru .

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that for several months there has been a discussion about Russia only “threatening” and talking about “red lines” that the West crosses every time, after which nothing happens. However, he also recalled that the Russian president stated that allowing the AFU to strike deep into Russian territory with Western weapons would mean a war by the North Atlantic Alliance against Russia.According to the minister, NATO is currently waging a hybrid war against Moscow using Ukrainians. “If we are talking about long-range missile weapons, then it is clear to everyone that the Ukrainians themselves will not be able to use them. Targeting, satellite data, flight missions - all this can only be done by specialists from the country that produces these weapons,” he concluded.Earlier, Lavrov stated that the United States is striving to remove Russia as a competitor. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Washington created a Russophobic and Nazi regime in Ukraine in order to set it against Moscow.

